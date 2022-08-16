Is the US Inflation Reduction Act a case of too little too late?

Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News takes a look at the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the US Congress and whether it will live up to its aims of combating inflation, climate change and healthcare costs

August 16, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

The US Senate (and subsequently the House of Representatives) passed the Inflation Reduction Act that seeks to tackle issues of inflation, climate change and health care. Will the provisions in the law actually help address these issues? Will the Democrats gain an electoral advantage in the October mid-terms due to this law? Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News explains.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
