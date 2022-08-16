Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News takes a look at the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the US Congress and whether it will live up to its aims of combating inflation, climate change and healthcare costs

The US Senate (and subsequently the House of Representatives) passed the Inflation Reduction Act that seeks to tackle issues of inflation, climate change and health care. Will the provisions in the law actually help address these issues? Will the Democrats gain an electoral advantage in the October mid-terms due to this law? Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News explains.