Daily Round-up | Report on killing of Shireen Abu Akleh and & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at stories from the UN General Assembly, a strike by dockworkers in the UK, an investigation into the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh, and anti-government protests in Moldova

September 22, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Latin American leaders addressing UN; UK dockworkers launching a two-week strike; an investigation into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh” and anti-government protests in Moldova.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
