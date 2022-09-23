Daily Round-up | Protests in Belgium over inflation, low wages & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at the protests in Belgium and Brazil over wages and livelihood, a decision by an Australian court on a gas project, and yet another round of appalling hunger numbers

September 23, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Protests in Belgium over inflation and low wages; a ruling by an Australian court against a gas project on Indigenous land; the huge number of people suffering from hunger; and protests by Brazilian nurses against the suspension of minimum wage

               

