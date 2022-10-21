Daily Round-up | Cuba reports 154 billion dollars loss due to US embargo & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the impact of the US blockade on Cuba, the hunger strike of Alaa Abdel Fattah, a report on rich countries overstating their contributions to climate change mitigation, and talks in Ecuador

October 21, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Cuba reporting 154 billion dollars loss due to US embargo; Alaa Abdel Fattah’s 200-day hunger strike; rich countries overstating climate change contributions; and talks in Ecuador.

               

