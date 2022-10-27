In this episode, we bring you stories of the latest polling from the Brazilian presidential race, the backtracking by progressive legislators in the US on the Ukraine war, Canada’s deal with survivors of its child welfare program, and a warning by the UNICEF

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we take a look at latest opinion polls on the second round of Brazilian presidential polls, the backtracking of progressive lawmakers in the US on Ukraine, the Canadian government’s 40 billion dollar compensation deal for victims of its child welfare program, and the UNICEF’s warning of heatwave risks to children globally.