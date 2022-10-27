Daily Round-up | Lula maintains comfortable lead against Bolsonaro and more stories

In this episode, we bring you stories of the latest polling from the Brazilian presidential race, the backtracking by progressive legislators in the US on the Ukraine war, Canada’s deal with survivors of its child welfare program, and a warning by the UNICEF

October 27, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we take a look at latest opinion polls on the second round of Brazilian presidential polls, the backtracking of progressive lawmakers in the US on Ukraine, the Canadian government’s 40 billion dollar compensation deal for victims of its child welfare program, and the UNICEF’s warning of heatwave risks to children globally.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print