On December 7, Peru’s Congress reversed Pedro Castillo’s move to dissolve parliament and approved the impeachment request against the president with 101 votes in favor, six votes against and 11 abstentions. The decision ignores the president’s announcement, made hours earlier, determining the dissolution of Parliament and curfews throughout the country.

Without support from the Armed Forces, the National Police, and with the resignation of the entire ministerial cabinet, Castillo left the seat of government through the back door and surrendered to authorities at the Peruvian National Police headquarters in Lima, where he was arrested.

“I emphatically repudiate any breach of the constitutional order,” said Attorney General Patricia Benavides.

“No one owes obedience to a usurping government and Mr. Pedro Castillo has delivered an ineffective coup d’état,” said Constitutional Court President Franciso Morales Saravia.

Peru’s former anti-corruption prosecutor, Julio Arbizú, calls attention to the fact that the congressmen did not impeach the president for his attempted coup, but maintained the accusations of “moral incapacity.”

The vote on the vacancy motion was already scheduled for this Wednesday, and there was a possibility that it would be approved. The opposition had already gathered 73 votes and needed 87 votes, the equivalent of two thirds of the Congress, to approve the impeachment. The author of the request, deputy Edward Málaga Trillo of the Morado Party, proposed the impeachment claiming that it is “unacceptable for a president to hold office with indications of corruption or serious moral and ethical questioning.”

Castillo has five investigations open by the Public Ministry for cases of influence peddling, obstruction of justice, crimes against the public administration and corruption. The investigations are examining whether the head of state interfered in the promotion of military personnel, in the purchase of fuel by the state-owned PetroPeru, and in the selection of companies that won bids for public works.

Following the impeachment motion, the former vice-president, Dina Boluarte, will take control of the Executive in a new session called by the Congress, on Wednesday afternoon. Even though she is in government, Boluarte condemned Castillo’s decision. “This is a coup d’état that aggravates the political and institutional crisis that Peruvian society will have to overcome with the attachment of the law.”

Even the former president’s lawyer resigned to defend his client. “It was a complete surprise,” said Benji Espinoza about closing Congress.

Hundreds of people mobilize in the streets of downtown Lima under cries of “everybody out!”

“Castillo loses all legitimacy and the support he still had, despite all the mistakes and criticism. What he probably wins now is prison,” said the former anti-corruption prosecutor, Julio Arbizu, in an interview with Brasil de Fato.

Who is Dina Boluarte?

Following Castillo’s vacancy, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra becomes Peru’s first female president. Before serving as vice president, the Peruvian lawyer was a civil servant in the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec) until 2007, and ran for parliamentary elections on two occasions, but was not elected.

Dina Boluarte now takes control of the country with a constitutional mandate until 2026.

This article was originally published on Brasil de Fato.