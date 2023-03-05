Daily Round-up | UN Report: 700,000 Afghans have lost jobs since Taliban takeover

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the jobs crisis in Afghanistan, the US imposing sanctions on firms doing business with Iran, and athletes calling for peace as Russia makes its way back to sporting competitions

March 05, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

