In today’s episode of the Daily Roundup we take a look at the job losses and blows to livelihood in Afghanistan, the US imposing sanctions on firms for trading with Iran, and athletes amplifying calls for peace as Russians slowly return to sporting arenas.
Daily Round-up | UN Report: 700,000 Afghans have lost jobs since Taliban takeover
In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the jobs crisis in Afghanistan, the US imposing sanctions on firms doing business with Iran, and athletes calling for peace as Russia makes its way back to sporting competitions