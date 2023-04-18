As part of the program for energy transition to renewables, Germany has shut down its remaining nuclear power plants

The closure of the last three nuclear reactors in Germany on Saturday, April 15, is being widely celebrated by anti-nuclear activists and groups. Isar 2 in Bavaria, Neckarwestheim 2 in Baden-Württemberg, and Emsland in Lower Saxony were shut down following a decades-long struggle to end the use of nuclear energy.



Activists from organizations like Greenpeace, BUND, Ausgestrahlt, and others organized celebrations on Sunday in Lingen, Neckarwestheim, and Munich.

German left party Die Linke also celebrated the closure of the nuclear power plants. Anti-nuclear activists expressed relief about Germany becoming relatively safe from nuclear disasters like the ones that took place in Three Mile Island (USA, 1979), Chernobyl (USSR, 1986) and Fukushima (Japan, 2011). They, however, raised concerns about the issue of nuclear waste storage and threats posed by operational and dysfunctional nuclear reactors in adjacent countries.

On April 15, Die Linke stated, “Today is a day to celebrate. The last remaining Atomic Power Plants (AKWs) will be shut down in Germany. Our thanks go to the decades-long commitment of the many people in the anti-nuclear power movement, whose part we have always understood ourselves.”

According to a report by JungeWelt, the nuclear reactor Neckarwestheim-2 had attracted security concerns in recent years as “numerous hairline cracks were found in the pipes of the cooling circuit. And also in all three plants, the major safety inspection, which is carried out every ten years, was four years overdue.”

Among the parties in the incumbent ‘traffic light’ coalition government headed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and the Greens support the German exit from nuclear energy, but the Free Democratic Party (FDP) remains skeptical.

The nuclear power plants’ closure is part of Energiewende (Energy turnaround), a long-planned transition of Germany towards renewable energy. The project calls for termination of coal-based energy generation by 2038, and to achieve its main goals— 95% reduction in greenhouse emissions and stepping up renewables-based energy production—by 2050. The closure of the nuclear plants was scheduled to be completed in 2022, but was delayed due to the energy crisis that has hit Europe since February last year following the onset of the war in Ukraine and the EU-US-led sanctions on the supply of Russian gas to Europe.

German authorities have assured that the shutting down of the nuclear plants will not affect the energy security of the country. Latest reports suggest that nuclear power comprised just 6% of the ‘energy mix’ in the country. However, some experts have criticized the fact that energy security is still dependent on gas and coal-charged power plants and imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), which will derail and delay the entire objective of the energy transition.

Many European countries including Germany have recently boasted of relative success in divesting from Russian oil by importing LNG from the US, Canada, Qatar, etc., but the transition has been costly, scandalous, and rough in effect. Even though the energy prices, especially the average monthly electricity wholesale prices, have decreased compared to rates during the peak of the energy crisis in August last year (469.35 euros/USD 512.81 per megawatt-hour), according to Statista, the average wholesale electricity price in Germany still stood at around 135.6 euros (USD 148.01) per megawatt-hour in January 2023, which is unaffordable for large sections of the population. The average monthly energy price during January 2021 was only 52.79 euros (USD 57.68) per megawatt-hour.