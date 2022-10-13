Thousands across US demand reproductive justice as midterms near

On October 8, thousands of people took to the streets across the US in defense of reproductive rights

October 13, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

On October 8, thousands of people took to the streets across the US in defense of reproductive rights. The protests were part of a countrywide “Women’s Wave” day of action organized by the Women’s March, a month before the midterm elections scheduled for November 8. According to the Women’s March, protests were held in more than 400 cities across the country. Gabriela Silva from the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) spoke to Peoples Dispatch about the protest action and the status of reproductive rights in the country.

               

