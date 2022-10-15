US private prison industry: Profiting from exploitation and suffering

Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News talks about the high rates of incarceration in the US and the role of the private prison sector in intensifying the crisis

October 15, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

The recent strike by prisoners in the US state of Alabama has brought into focus the atrocious conditions in prison facilities across the country. These conditions are made worse by the fact the private prison industry’s tentacles are in every sphere of the system, extracting as much profit as possible. Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News explains the reason for the huge prison population in the US, the role of the private prison industry, and the impact its lobbying has on politics.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print