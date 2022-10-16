Daily Round-up | Ecuadorian government and people’s movements conclude talks and other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of talks concluding between the Ecuadorian government and people’s movements, a protest by Belgian educators, a strike in South Africa being interdicted, and the reversal of the acquittal of an Indian activist

October 16, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the conclusion of talks between the Ecuadorian government and people’s movements; a protest by Belgian educators; a South African court interdicting a strike at a steel plant; and the Indian Supreme Court staying the acquittal of an activist

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print