Daily Round-up | Eighth meeting of the Puebla group starts in Colombia & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the Puebla group in Colombia, a UN report on food insecurity in Sri Lanka, protests in France, and British civil servants voting for a strike

November 12, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the eighth meeting of the Puebla group in Colombia; a UN warning on ‘food insecurity’ in Sri Lanka; massive protests in France; and 86% of UK civil servants voting in favor of strike action.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
