Daily Round-up | CELAC summits ends with declaration to strengthen regional unity & more

In today’s episode, we take a look at the conclusion of the CELAC summit, Palestinian prisoners planning to organize protests, the US and Germany deciding to supply tanks to Ukraine, and the Communist Party of Swaziland condemning the assassination of a lawyer

January 27, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the CELAC summit ending with the declaration to strengthen regional unity and cooperation; Palestinian prisoners planning to launch mass civil disobedience against Israeli measures; Germany and the US deciding to send tanks to Ukraine; and the Communist party condemns human rights lawyer’s killing by government forces in Swaziland.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
