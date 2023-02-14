Daily Round-up | Polisario Front resumes armed struggle & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the Polisario resolving to resume armed struggle against Moroccan occupying forces, talks between the Colombian government and the ELN, Palestine’s bid for UN membership, and protests by health workers in Spain

February 14, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the Polisario Front resuming armed struggle against Moroccan occupation in Western Sahara; the second round of talks between Colombia and ELN, Palestine’s attempt to seek full UN membership, and protests by Spain’s health workers and progressive groups over deteriorating public health care.


