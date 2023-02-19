Daily Round-up | Tesla vehicle recall and ‘retaliatory’ firings & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of Tesla being forced to withdraw vehicles and cracking down on unionizing, anti-fascist actions in Germany, and the latest European Union bid to prevent Russian athletes from competing in international events

February 19, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at a major recall of Tesla electric vehicles after a notice from US regulatory authorities even as the company cracks down on workers’ attempts to unionize; In Dresden anti-fascist organizations mobilize against neo-Nazi groups and the rewriting of history, and the European Union passes a wide-ranging resolution against Russia that also condemns the International Olympic Committee.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print