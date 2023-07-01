Ghanaian activists took to the streets of Accra for the “Don’t Tax My Period” parade where they opposed the heavy taxation of menstrual hygiene products. The action aimed to draw attention to the pervasive yet often overlooked issue of period poverty

On June 22, Ghanaian activists took to the streets of Accra for the “Don’t Tax My Period” parade and placard march. The protest took place against the heavy taxation of menstrual hygiene products. Organized by the Women’s Wing of the Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG) in collaboration with activist organizations such as Yebetumi and Obaasima, the action aimed to draw attention to the pervasive yet often overlooked issue of period poverty.

The protestors marched to the parliament, where the speaker paused the ongoing session to meet with their delegation and listen to their demands. The speaker Alban Bagbin assured the protestors that there will be a positive response to their demands soon. The activists have vowed to return to the streets if taxes on menstrual hygiene products are not removed.