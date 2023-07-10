Young activists from Ghana and Lesotho talk about the crisis of Period Poverty in their countries and the urgent need for mobilizing on this issue. This follows a march in late June in Ghana calling for the removal of taxes on sanitary pads

Towards the end of June, members of the Socialist Movement of Ghana and other organizations marched to parliament demanding the removal of taxes on sanitary pads. The mobilization highlighted the issue of Period Poverty which affects women in many parts of the continent.

Activists from Ghana and Lesotho speak to Peoples Dispatch and Pan African Television on the issue of Period Poverty in their respective countries. They describe the various manifestations of the crisis and why it is essential for activists to mobilize on this issue.