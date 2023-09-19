Massive demonstrations were held across Australia on September 17 in support of a “Yes” vote in an upcoming referendum on Indigenous Voice. The proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament, or the Voice, will be an advisory body to the Parliament and the government on matters concerning Indigenous peoples in Australia.
Thousands rally across Australia in support of Indigenous Voice
The Voice has faced massive opposition from the conservative and right-wing Liberal-National Coalition, and has become a target of disinformation attacks from reactionaries.