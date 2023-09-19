Thousands rally across Australia in support of Indigenous Voice

The Voice has faced massive opposition from the conservative and right-wing Liberal-National Coalition, and has become a target of disinformation attacks from reactionaries.

September 19, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Massive demonstrations were held across Australia on September 17 in support of a “Yes” vote in an upcoming referendum on Indigenous Voice. The proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament, or the Voice, will be an advisory body to the Parliament and the government on matters concerning Indigenous peoples in Australia.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print