Five years after Sudan’s December revolution, the country is facing a devastating humanitarian crisis. A raging civil war has left hundreds of thousands displaced, facing hunger and poverty. Eugene Puryear of Breakthough News talks about the events that have led to this situation, tracing developments back to the hope ignited by the December revolution five years ago.