In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at CODESA releasing report detailing Moroccan crimes and human rights abuses in Western Sahara; Norwegian Refugee Council expresses concern over Afghan suffering after flash floods; Brazil’s Senate relaxes labor rules allowing more violations of workers’ rights and Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr urges supporters to carry on protests, demands fresh elections.