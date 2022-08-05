Daily Round-up | CODESA report details Moroccan atrocities in Western Sahara & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of rights violations in Western Sahara, the impact of Afghan floods, a Brazilians Senate vote on labor rights, and the latest from the Iraq protests

August 05, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at CODESA releasing report detailing Moroccan crimes and human rights abuses in Western Sahara; Norwegian Refugee Council expresses concern over Afghan suffering after flash floods; Brazil’s Senate relaxes labor rules allowing more violations of workers’ rights and Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr urges supporters to carry on protests, demands fresh elections.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print