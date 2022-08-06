In today’s episode, we bring you stories of protests in Lebanon demanding justice for blast victims, the indictment of those responsible for Breonna Taylor’s killing, a Mexico-Bolivia treaty, and workers’ agitations in India

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at thousands marching in Lebanese capital, Beirut on anniversary of 2020 chemical explosion, demanding justice; US justice department charging 4 police officers for Breonna Taylor’s killing; Mexico, Bolivia, signing agreements to expand cooperation in various sectors; and workers in New Delhi, India holding a sit-in protest over non-payment of wages, lack of work, other issues under the government’s guaranteed work scheme