Daily Round-up | Thousands march in Beirut on anniversary of 2020 chemical explosion & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of protests in Lebanon demanding justice for blast victims, the indictment of those responsible for Breonna Taylor’s killing, a Mexico-Bolivia treaty, and workers’ agitations in India

August 06, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at thousands marching in Lebanese capital, Beirut on anniversary of 2020 chemical explosion, demanding justice; US justice department charging 4 police officers for Breonna Taylor’s killing; Mexico, Bolivia, signing agreements to expand cooperation in various sectors; and workers in New Delhi, India holding a sit-in protest over non-payment of wages, lack of work, other issues under the government’s guaranteed work scheme

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
