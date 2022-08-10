Daily Round-Up | Cuban authorities continue to battle fire and more

In today’s episode, we bring you stories from the fire in Cuba, Chinese military exercises in Taiwan, the conviction of the killers of Ahmad Arbery, and the arrest of activist Walden Bello in the Philippines

August 10, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at the Cuban authorities continuing work to end fire tragedy, receive global solidarity; China extending military exercises over and surrounding Taiwan indefinitely; a US federal court sentencing the McMichael duo to life in prison for Arbery killing and the arrest of former VP candidate Walden Bello on libel charges in Philippines

               

