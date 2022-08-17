Daily Round-up | Iran conveys final conclusions on nuclear deal to EU & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the Iran nuclear deal, the hunger strike of Khalil Awawdeh, the surveillance of Julian Assange, and the attack on an illegal US base in Syria

August 17, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Iran conveying final conclusions on nuclear deal to EU; an Israeli court refusing to release hunger-striking ‘critical’ detainee; Lawyers, journalists suing CIA over Assange spying; and a drone attack hitting the US military training base in Syria

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
