In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Iran conveying final conclusions on nuclear deal to EU; an Israeli court refusing to release hunger-striking ‘critical’ detainee; Lawyers, journalists suing CIA over Assange spying; and a drone attack hitting the US military training base in Syria
Daily Round-up | Iran conveys final conclusions on nuclear deal to EU & other stories
