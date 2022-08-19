Israeli forces ransack, seal offices of 6 Palestinian rights groups & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at Israeli raids on Palestinian rights groups, Turkey and Israel normalizing ties, firefighters in New Zealand going on strike, and a UN warning on Myanmar

August 19, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Turkey, Israel restore full diplomatic relations after years of tensions; Israeli forces ransack, seal offices of 6 Palestinian civil society organizations; firefighters in New Zealand to strike over low wages, other demands and UN says Myanmar still unsafe for Rohingyas’ return

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
