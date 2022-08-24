US, South Korea begin massive military exercises citing North Korea threat & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of US-South Korea military drills, an Israeli court’s verdict on Khalil Awawdeh, the crimes against Indigenous people in Brazil, and the Iran nuclear deal

August 24, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at US, South Korea beginning massive military exercises citing North Korea threat; the Israeli Supreme court ruling against releasing a hunger-striking Palestinian detainee; a report on the deaths of 176 indigenous people in Bolsanaro’s third year in office in Brazil, and the latest from the Iran nuclear deal.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
