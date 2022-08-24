In today’s episode, we bring you stories of US-South Korea military drills, an Israeli court’s verdict on Khalil Awawdeh, the crimes against Indigenous people in Brazil, and the Iran nuclear deal

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at US, South Korea beginning massive military exercises citing North Korea threat; the Israeli Supreme court ruling against releasing a hunger-striking Palestinian detainee; a report on the deaths of 176 indigenous people in Bolsanaro’s third year in office in Brazil, and the latest from the Iran nuclear deal.