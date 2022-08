With an inflation rate of around 29 percent, the highest in the last decade, Haiti has been hit by a cost of living crisis marked by increasing rates on fuel and essential commodities.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Port-au-Prince and other major cities of Haiti on Monday, August 22 demanding an end to the cost of living crisis, an end to the insecurity perpetrated by gangs as well as the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.