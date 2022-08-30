Daily Round-up| Millions severely affected, over 1,000 killed in Pakistan floods & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at the impact of the floods in Pakistan, the protests against the release of gangrape and murder convicts in India, a planned agitation by Palestinian prisoners, and the murder of journalists in Colombia

August 30, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at millions being severely affected, over 1,000 killed in Pakistan floods, protests against the release of gangrape-murder convicts in India; Palestinian prisoners announcing a mass hunger strike, and rights groups condemning journalists’ murders in Colombia.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
