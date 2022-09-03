The three arrested activists are: Wasantha Mudalige of the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF), Galwewa Siridhamma Thero of the Bhikku (Monks) Federation, and Hashantha Jawantha Gunathilake of the Kelaniya University Students’ Union.

Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe has been garnering criticism from progressive sections of the society for the arrest of three student activists under the draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). The three were arrested while taking part in a student rally in Colombo on August 18, the first day after the emergency imposed from July 17 was lifted.