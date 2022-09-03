Wickremesinghe under fire for arrest of student activists in Sri Lanka

The three arrested activists are: Wasantha Mudalige of the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF), Galwewa Siridhamma Thero of the Bhikku (Monks) Federation, and Hashantha Jawantha Gunathilake of the Kelaniya University Students’ Union.

September 03, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe has been garnering criticism from progressive sections of the society for the arrest of three student activists under the draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). The three were arrested while taking part in a student rally in Colombo on August 18, the first day after the emergency imposed from July 17 was lifted.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print