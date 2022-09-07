Daily Round-up | Murdered Palestinian journalist’s family rejects Israeli probe & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories from the probe into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, the elevation of Liz Truss as PM, stranded migrants in Europe, and Cuba’s condemnation of the US blockade

September 07, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Israeli admitting soldier killed Palestinian journalist; Liz Truss’s victory as the next UK prime minister; stranded migrants calling for help, and Cuba condemning the US extension of the illegal blockade law.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
