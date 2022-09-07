In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Israeli admitting soldier killed Palestinian journalist; Liz Truss’s victory as the next UK prime minister; stranded migrants calling for help, and Cuba condemning the US extension of the illegal blockade law.
Daily Round-up | Murdered Palestinian journalist’s family rejects Israeli probe & other stories
In today’s episode, we bring you stories from the probe into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, the elevation of Liz Truss as PM, stranded migrants in Europe, and Cuba’s condemnation of the US blockade