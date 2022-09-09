Maurizio Coppola of Potere al Popolo talks about the alliance of leftist parties that seeks to present a new agenda before the people during the Italian elections later this month

The snap elections in Italy come in the context of the dissolution of the Parliament in July, eight months ahead of its term ending. All major political parties and their coalitions are competing in the elections. Leftist parties have also launched their electoral platform called the People’s Union (PU) and have begun campaigning across the country.