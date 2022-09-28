In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at protests erupting in Haiti over fuel price rise; Cuba enshrining the landmark Family Code into law; Alabama prisoners launching an indefinite strike, and UK’s plans to increase use of immigration detention
Daily Round-up | Protests erupt in Haiti over fuel price rise & other stories
