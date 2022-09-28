Daily Round-up | Protests erupt in Haiti over fuel price rise & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of protests in Haiti, Cuba’s enshrining the family code into law, a hunger strike by prisoners in Alabama, and the latest anti-immigrant proposals in the UK

September 28, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at protests erupting in Haiti over fuel price rise; Cuba enshrining the landmark Family Code into law; Alabama prisoners launching an indefinite strike, and UK’s plans to increase use of immigration detention

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
