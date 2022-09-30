Daily Round-up | Colombian armed groups announce ceasefire & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at Colombian groups announcing a ceasefire, protests in Palestine over killings in Jenin, an Amnesty report on Facebook’s role in the spread of hatred against Rohingyas, and protests in Iraq

September 30, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Colombian armed groups announcing ceasefire; Palestinians protesting Jenin killings; Amnesty’s report on Facebook role’s in spreading hatred against Rohingyas; and protests in Iraq as the political crisis drags on.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print