In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Colombian armed groups announcing ceasefire; Palestinians protesting Jenin killings; Amnesty’s report on Facebook role’s in spreading hatred against Rohingyas; and protests in Iraq as the political crisis drags on.
Daily Round-up | Colombian armed groups announce ceasefire & other stories
