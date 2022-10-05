In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the killing of two Palestinians by Israel; protests by Hazara women against the ongoing persecution in Afghanistan; Colombia urging US cooperation in tackling the drug trade; and Cuba receiving regional support for hurricane recovery.
Daily Round-up | Two Palestinians killed in Israeli raids & other stories
