Daily Round-up | Two Palestinians killed in Israeli raids & other stories

In this episode, we take a look at the killing of two Palestinians, protests by Hazara women, Colombia seeking US cooperation in tackling the drug trade, and relief work in Cuba following Hurricane Ian

October 05, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the killing of two Palestinians by Israel; protests by Hazara women against the ongoing persecution in Afghanistan; Colombia urging US cooperation in tackling the drug trade; and Cuba receiving regional support for hurricane recovery.

               

