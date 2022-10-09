Daily Round-up | US Expands Export Control on Chip Exports to China & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at the US expanding the trade war against China, a state of emergency in New York over the migrant crisis, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s anti-refugee policy, and protests by students of India’s National School of Drama

October 09, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the US’ unilateral expansion of export controls on semiconductor chips to China; the declaration of a state of emergency New York City with the mayor claiming a recent influx of asylum-seekers has overwhelmed its shelter system; UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s announcement of a blanket ban on seeking asylum on those entering the country via the English Channel; and protests by students at India’s National School of Drama for proper administration and academic facilities.

               

