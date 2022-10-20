Daily Round-Up | France gripped by nationwide protests against inflation, low wages & other stories

In this episode, we bring you stories of mass protests in France, a UN report on Israeli occupation, deaths and starvation in Somalia, and concerns expressed by a Union

October 20, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at protests in France over inflation, low wages; a UN report on Israeli occupation; UNICEF warning against large-scale child deaths in Somalia; and a union denouncing threats as Amazon warehouse rejects unionization in US

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
