Daily Round-up | Palestinians stage protests observe strike against Israeli repression & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of a strike in Palestine, the OAS agreeing to send a delegation to Ecuador, a decision by a Canadian court on an Indigenous survivor of abuse, and talks in Ecuador

October 22, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Palestinians staging protests, observing strike against Israeli repression; OAS approving Peru’s request, to send a delegation; the Canadian Supreme court rejecting Indigenous abuse survivor’s appeal; and talks in Ecuador.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
