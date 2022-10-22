In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Palestinians staging protests, observing strike against Israeli repression; OAS approving Peru’s request, to send a delegation; the Canadian Supreme court rejecting Indigenous abuse survivor’s appeal; and talks in Ecuador.
Daily Round-up | Palestinians stage protests observe strike against Israeli repression & other stories
In today’s episode, we bring you stories of a strike in Palestine, the OAS agreeing to send a delegation to Ecuador, a decision by a Canadian court on an Indigenous survivor of abuse, and talks in Ecuador