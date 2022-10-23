Daily Round-up | EU, UK impose sanctions on Iran over drone supplies & other stories

In this episode, we bring you stories of the EU and UK’s sanctions on Iran, the sentencing of Steve Bannon, Venezuelan feminists condemning Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign, and a diplomatic row over the Pan African Games

October 23, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the EU and UK imposing sanctions on Iran over alleged drone supplies to Russia; Steve Bannon being sentenced to four months in prison; Venezuelan feminists condemning Jair Bolsonaro’s vile campaigning tactics; and a diplomatic row over the Pan-African Game

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print