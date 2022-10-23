In this episode, we bring you stories of the EU and UK’s sanctions on Iran, the sentencing of Steve Bannon, Venezuelan feminists condemning Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign, and a diplomatic row over the Pan African Games

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the EU and UK imposing sanctions on Iran over alleged drone supplies to Russia; Steve Bannon being sentenced to four months in prison; Venezuelan feminists condemning Jair Bolsonaro’s vile campaigning tactics; and a diplomatic row over the Pan-African Game