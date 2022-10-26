In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we take a look at a set of violent raids by Israeli forces in Occupied West Bank, the appointment of Rishi Sunak as the British prime minister, push for a ballot action against mining by Ecuadorian people, and the release of Egyptian activist and parliamentarian Zyad el-Elaimy.
Daily Round-up | Six Palestinians killed in Israeli raids and more stories
In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the killing of Palestinian youth by Israeli forces, Rishi Sunak assuming power in UK, a petition against mining in Ecuador, and the release of Egyptian activist Zyad el-Elaimy