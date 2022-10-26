Daily Round-up | Six Palestinians killed in Israeli raids and more stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the killing of Palestinian youth by Israeli forces, Rishi Sunak assuming power in UK, a petition against mining in Ecuador, and the release of Egyptian activist Zyad el-Elaimy

October 26, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we take a look at a set of violent raids by Israeli forces in Occupied West Bank, the appointment of Rishi Sunak as the British prime minister, push for a ballot action against mining by Ecuadorian people, and the release of Egyptian activist and parliamentarian Zyad el-Elaimy.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print