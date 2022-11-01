In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Lula winning Brazilian presidency; Sudan demonstrators denounce military rule; UK protesters demand justice for police killings and Protesters, police, foil right-wing plans to seize oil plant in Bolivia.
Daily Round-up | Lula wins Brazilian presidency & other stories
