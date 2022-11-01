Daily Round-up | Lula wins Brazilian presidency & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at Lula’s victory in Brazil, protests in Sudan, British protesters demanding justice for victims of police killings, and moves by the far right to seize an oil plant in Bolivia

November 01, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
