On Sunday, October 30, scores of female students trying to enter Badakhshan University in northeastern Afghanistan were forcefully prevented by the Taliban’s vice and virtue personnel for not wearing a burqa. Videos shared on social media show security personnel using force to disperse the students who were banging on the doors trying to enter the university.

طالبان در بدخشان، دختران دانشجو را به بهانه رعایت نکردن حجاب طالبانی لت‌وکوب کردند. pic.twitter.com/886v0zaSHi — Mukhtar wafayee مختار وفایی (@Mukhtarwafayee) October 30, 2022

Khaama Press Agency reported that the president of the university, Naqibullah Qazizada, acknowledged the crackdown on students by the Taliban’s vice and virtue officer. He assured that the students’ request would be considered.

The scream of girls in Badakhshan province where this morning Taliban beat and barred them to enter university. pic.twitter.com/NlhmcPAwH8 — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) October 30, 2022

The Taliban government has often claimed that the lack of infrastructure for its segregated education policy is preventing it from allowing the girls to continue higher and secondary education.

“Almost 80% of girls have been denied their right to education in provinces in Afghanistan where secondary schools have remained closed for girls,” according to Save the Children.

Richard Bennett, UN’s special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, has previously stated that the Taliban has put in place harsh restrictions and hurdles aimed at making women “invisible” in society.

On October 29, a protest was held by women in Kabul against the restrictions being imposed on female students in higher education. For more than 400 days, girls have been barred by the authorities in Afghanistan from attending high and secondary school.

“We will bravely continue our struggle until the schools are opened,” rights activist Humaira Farhangyar told Tolo News.

Several rights bodies including Human Rights Watch have highlighted Afghan women’s struggle against the restrictions being imposed on them by the Taliban since it came to power in August 2021. “They have held peaceful protests demanding equality, rights, justice, and peace. Their protests have continued despite the Taliban’s brutal beatings, arrests, detentions, and abduction of protesters,” Human Rights Watch said.