Daily Round-up | Countries call for climate reparations at COP27 & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at the beginning of the COP27 summit, protests in Ghana, British nurses voting for a strike, and countries uniting on a way to save rainforests

November 08, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at countries calling for climate reparations at COP27; Ghana protesters demanding the president’s resignation over economic crisis; British nurses voting to hold the biggest ever national strike; and Brazil, Indonesia and DRC moving to protect rainforests.

               

