Daily Round-up | Rights group takes Italy to court over migrant abuse & other stories

In this episode, we bring you stories of a rights group planning legal action against Italy for its treatment of migrants, the proceedings of an UN commission on Palestine, a report on climate funding and the RUNASUR meeting

November 09, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at a rights group taking Italy to court over migrant abuse; a UN commission on Palestine beginning a public hearing; a report calling for massive climate funding for developing countries; and the Latin American RUNASUR assembly in Argentina.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
