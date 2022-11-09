In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at a rights group taking Italy to court over migrant abuse; a UN commission on Palestine beginning a public hearing; a report calling for massive climate funding for developing countries; and the Latin American RUNASUR assembly in Argentina.
