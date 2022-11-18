In today’s episode, we bring you stories of Lula’s speech at COP27, Peru’s opposition campaign against President Castillo, the latest from the US elections, and Israel’s plan to extend the apartheid wall

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Lula vowing to protect Amazon in his COP27 speech; Peru’s right-wing campaign against president Castillo; Republicans capturing the House majority as Trump announces bid; and Israel’s plan to extend the illegal apartheid wall.