Daily Round-up | Lula vows to protect Amazon in COP27 speech & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of Lula’s speech at COP27, Peru’s opposition campaign against President Castillo, the latest from the US elections, and Israel’s plan to extend the apartheid wall

November 18, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Lula vowing to protect Amazon in his COP27 speech; Peru’s right-wing campaign against president Castillo; Republicans capturing the House majority as Trump announces bid; and Israel’s plan to extend the illegal apartheid wall.

               

