Daily Round-up | Turkish airstrikes in Syria kill 6, wound 80 & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the Turkish strikes in Syria and Iraq, protests by health workers in Spain, the agreements in COP27, and marches for racial justice in Brazil

November 22, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Turkish airstrikes in Syria that killed 6 and wounded 80; thousands of doctors going on strike in Spain over wages and working conditions; COP27 ending with agreements on Loss and Damage and other issues; and Black people marching in Brazil, demand racial justice and equality.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
