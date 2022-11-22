In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the Turkish strikes in Syria and Iraq, protests by health workers in Spain, the agreements in COP27, and marches for racial justice in Brazil

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Turkish airstrikes in Syria that killed 6 and wounded 80; thousands of doctors going on strike in Spain over wages and working conditions; COP27 ending with agreements on Loss and Damage and other issues; and Black people marching in Brazil, demand racial justice and equality.