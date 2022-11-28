In today’s episode, we bring you stories of talks between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, a report by Oxfam on the declining number of working women due to the pandemic, and threats to tuition-free medical courses in Greece

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the resumption of talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition, a report by Oxfam on the declining number of working women following the pandemic, and threats to tuition-free medical courses at a Greek university.