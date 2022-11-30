Daily Round-up | International news outlets call for end to persecution of Assange & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at international news organizations demanding an end to the persecution of Julian Assange, a strike by Austrian rail workers, South Korea truck drivers defying government’s work order, and cases of diphtheria among migrants in the UK

November 30, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at International news organizations calling for freedom for Assange; Austria rail workers staging a 1-day warning strike; South Korea truck drivers defying government’s work order; and the UK home office being blamed for diphtheria cases among migrants.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print