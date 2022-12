Dr. Lim Chee Han of of the People’s Health Forum-Malaysia and Third World Network talks about the characteristics of Malaysia’s health system and the challenges before it

He explains how the country’s health system dealt with COVID-19 and how the private sector has been privileged over the public sector. He explains how there is a need for greater public spending on health care and the difference it can make to the requirements of the people.