Daily Round-up | Israeli airstrikes target Gaza following alleged rocket fire & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at yet another Israeli attack on Gaza, protests in Morocco over economic issues and repression, advances in the peace process in Colombia, and agitations in solidarity with the truckers’ strike in South Korea

December 06, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza following alleged rocket fire; protests in Morocco over the economy and government repression; the government and the armed group ELN reaching the first peace agreement in Colombia, and protests against the government’s efforts of strike-busting in South Korea.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
