Daily Round-up | US university workers continue strike demanding higher wages & other stories

In this episode of Daily Round-up, we take a look at the strike in a US university, the detention of Peruvian president Pedro Castillo, the latest act of violence by Israeli forces, and China’s meetings with GCC and Arab countries

December 12, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at US university workers continuing strike demanding higher wages; Peru’s ousted president being sent to 7-day detention; Israeli forces killing 3 Palestinians in fresh raids; and China holding summits with Arab and GCC countries.

               

