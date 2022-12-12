In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at US university workers continuing strike demanding higher wages; Peru’s ousted president being sent to 7-day detention; Israeli forces killing 3 Palestinians in fresh raids; and China holding summits with Arab and GCC countries.
Daily Round-up | US university workers continue strike demanding higher wages & other stories
