Kwesi Pratt Jnr: Nobody believes IMF deal will solve Ghana’s crisis

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, talks about why the country’s latest deal with the IMF will not solve its problems. He explains how Ghana’s resources have not been used for the benefit of its people and the reasons for the debt crisis and inflation

December 21, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Ghana is set to sign its 18th deal with the IMF. Kwesi Pratt Jnr, General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, spoke to Peoples Dispatch about how each time the country has gone to the IMF for help, its problems have only worsened. He talks about the different kinds of crises Ghana is facing and the alternatives presented by people’s movements and the left for reaching a solution.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print